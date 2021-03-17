Everyone’s heard about the $1,400 checks landing in American bank accounts this week or next from the latest COVID-19 relief package. But there's a more important, less talked about benefit, too, for health insurance.
The American Rescue Plan includes $34 billion meant to extend health insurance coverage to more uninsured Americans. A Congressional Budget Office analysis estimates the provision will expand coverage to as many as 2.5 million more people from 2021 through 2023.
The provisions are intended to be a lifeline to those who have fallen through the cracks when it comes to eligibility for the program, and represent the most significant expansion in the law's 11-year history.
Here’s what the ACA provisions in the American Rescue Plan do:
• Provide money for larger subsidies through 2022 and raises the cap on eligibility to those with annual incomes 400 percent above federal poverty levels
• Limit premiums paid by families to no more than 8.5 percent of household income
• Forgive those who got too many tax credits last year, so they won’t have to be repaid
• Allow those already enrolled in a program to go back and recalculate their tax credits once the American Rescue Plan takes effect.
• Extend subsidies to those with health insurance coverage under COBRA to around 600,000 Americans.
• Include more funding for states to expand enrollment in Medicaid and for strengthening the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Funding is also available for postpartum coverage.
• Fund Medicaid programs to cover COVID-19 vaccines and treatments for the uninsured and provides more financial support for home and community-based services for those needing long-term care.
Kaiser Health offers a calculator to help families figure out what they will pay under the new legislation. It's online at tinyurl.com/ykkr37fd.
The Biden administration has opened a new enrollment period on the federal health exchanges, which serve 36 states including Montana and North Dakota, which runs through May 15. Access these through healthcare.gov, or by calling 1-800-318-2596.
Both states generally have three insurers on the exchange, although some counties in North Dakota only have two participating insurers.