Being a veteran is like being in a special family. No matter the branch or rank, it is a family fellowship for veterans to look out for one another, bound by an ultimate loyalty to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This tie stays with them throughout their lives and can be a tool to make those lives better and brighter.
The horrors and violence of war is something that has to be mentally overcome, sometimes on a daily basis, for many veterans at some point. Whether it be on the front lines or in support positions, the ferocity of war and even peacekeeping times, can be internally devastating for all involved. As part of their training, military men and women are taught to be tough and do what is needed in the moment, the toll this can take mentally can be severe. After an honorable retirement, the shadows of unfortunate brutality can linger in the mind.
Veterans are one-and-a-half times more likely to take their own lives due to various forms of post traumatic stress disorder, but there is help for those who may be struggling with mental health.
Williams County Veterans Service Officer Grant Carns, along with Robin Nelson and the Williston American Legion Post, have a program that gets veterans in touch with each other to help each other with an understanding of similar situations. They are also dedicated to checking up on veterans regularly to help prevent those statistics from growing.
They invite all veterans to reach out to them at (701) 577-4550, (701) 572-3612, (701) 572-2470 or at http://www.williamsnd.com/Department/Veterans-Service-Office.