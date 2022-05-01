Trinity Health Audiology has been tracking a growing body of evidence that points to a link between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline. Studies show that people with hearing loss are significantly more likely to experience mental decline and even dementia than those with normal hearing, a point that should raise concerns for anyone who wants to remain sharp in their elder years.
"For many years, people have thought they could get by OK with hearing loss,” said Trinity Health Audiologist Tricia Nechodom, AuD. “Research has repeatedly shown untreated hearing loss can cause people to withdraw from friends and family and may lead to depression and social isolation. More recent research continues to show untreated hearing loss can have a profound effect on overall health, ranging from falls to dementia. Hearing health is part of overall health, and early intervention is key.”
Nechodom has followed the research closely, especially the work from the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care, the 2020 Report.
“The report looked at different risk factors for dementia across the lifespan,” Nechodom said. “It found 12 potentially modifiable risk factors account for 40% of worldwide dementias. Hearing loss was the No. 1 modifiable risk factor in mid-life (ages 45-65) that could be identified and treated.”
With such a strong foundation in research, Trinity’s Audiology clinic acquired a Cognivue cognitive screening device, and Nechodom has added cognitive screening as a best practice for patient care. Rest assured, cognitive screening isn’t an IQ test or “pop quiz.” It’s a screening that screens memory, visuospatial ability, thinking skill, processing speed and reaction time. The screening is a simple, automated assessment that takes about five minutes to complete.
While not every patient is a candidate for cognitive screening, Nechodom has made it part of her standard of care for patients with hearing loss to help guide treatment plans. Instead of simply selecting hearing aids, appointments consistent of testing patients’ ability to hear in background noise, cognitive screening, patient goals and measures of quality of life. Recommendations for hearing care include communication strategies, hearing aids, listening therapy and regular follow-up appointments which are selected individually based upon each patient’s performance and needs.
Although the relationship between hearing and brain health isn’t totally understood, one theory is that the increased cognitive load that the brain experiences when trying to hear properly taxes the brain’s resources that would otherwise be available for memory and concentration. Another theory is that a diminished auditory process may lead to a shrinkage in brain cells. Yet another factor is the social isolation effect that many individuals with hearing loss experience, and it’s been shown that a lack of socialization can accelerate cognitive decline and dementia.
PHOTO CUTLINE: Audiologist Tricia Nechodom, AuD, demonstrates Cognivue, a digital device to test for
cognitive function, which studies show can be affected by hearing loss.
That hearing loss likely plays a more important role in brain health than previously thought is a huge finding. It also may help explain why some patients have been unsatisfied with their hearing aids in the past, because the ear-brain links had not been tested or properly considered when selecting treatment plans before. Shockingly, according to the Audiology Practice Standards Organization, more than 35 million Americans with hearing loss would benefit from hearing aids, yet only around 29 percent have pursued hearing aid treatment.
“Hearing loss is more than an ear-level problem, your brain goes through significant changes when you have even slight or mild degrees of hearing loss. Treating hearing loss early is critical, and according to the Lancet study, optimally between the ages of 45-65. Audiologists must consider hearing aids that restore clear sound to the brain, then offer listening therapy to reteach the brain to hear its best. We want patients to achieve their best outcomes, stay engaged socially and emotionally, and keep the hearing parts of the brain working as best as possible,” Nechodom said.
Kelsey Artz, AuD, or Jerrica Maxson, AuD, are available at Trinity Health Western Dakota Clinic the third Thursday of every month. To schedule a hearing evaluation or discuss treatment recommendations, call 701-572-7711.