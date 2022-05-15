Bone density scans must feel like poor cousins next to their mammography counterparts. Both screenings are important to women’s health, yet it’s mammography that gets the pink gear and all the attention. Thankfully, this changes each May as the Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) works to generate awareness of good bone health and osteoporosis prevention during National Osteoporosis Month.
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little, or both. As a result, bones become abnormally thin, weakened and easily broken. In severe cases, a fall or even mild stress such as coughing can cause a fracture. Early evaluation, diagnosis and needed treatment can help lower the risk of future fractures in individuals.
“A thorough history and physical exam by your physician will be the starting place to determine if a bone density scan, or DEXA scan, is needed,” said Dustin Tolman, M.D., family medicine physician at Trinity Health Western Dakota Clinic. “Suffering a fragility fracture, no matter what age, will likely result in a scan being done.”
In a study from 2020, the U.S. Surgeon General reported approximately 10 million Americans over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with an additional 34 million at risk of the disease. Osteoporotic fractures in the U. S. are extremely common, with an estimated 1.5 million suffering fragility fractures each year. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that all women over the age of 65 or women of any age that have factors that increase the chance of developing osteoporosis, undergo screening.
“Osteoporosis can be diagnosed in primarily two ways,” said Tolman. “An individual who suffers a fragility fracture -- one that occurs with minimal force that would not routinely result in a fracture of the spine, hip, wrist, arm, ribs or pelvis -- can be diagnosed with osteoporosis without undergoing a DEXA scan. However, the most common way to diagnosis osteoporosis is by having a DEXA scan performed. A T-score of -2.5 or lower, is diagnostic of osteoporosis. Subsequent DEXA scans will be used to monitor the stability of your bone density whether receiving treatment or not.”
The following factors can increase a one’s risk of developing or being diagnosed with osteoporosis: female gender, race, age, family history of osteoporosis, changes to hormone levels as a result of menopause, diet deficient in calcium and vitamin D, long-term use of glucocorticoids, PPI’s, sedentary lifestyle, excessive or chronic alcohol use and tobacco use.
Women are at a higher risk for osteoporosis after menopause due to lower levels of estrogen. One in two women and up to one in four men will break a bone in their lifetime due to osteoporosis. For women, the incidence is greater than that of heart attack, stroke and breast cancer combined. A man is more likely to break a bone due to osteoporosis than he is to get prostate cancer, BHOF reports.
While fractures are always costly in terms of direct medical costs and lost productivity, the long-term consequences are frequently life-changing. Osteoporosis-related fractures most commonly occur in the hip, wrist or spine. Of the nearly 300,000 hip fracture patients suffer annually, one-quarter require admission to long-term care and half never do regain previous function. Furthermore, a quarter of hip-fracture patients age 50 and over die in the year following the fracture
The good news is that osteoporosis is preventable and treatable. Regular exercise and good nutrition are the chief modes of defense, especially as they involve getting the recommended daily amounts of calcium and vitamin D. Both nutrients are essential to help maintain proper bone formation and density. To underscore this guidance, Tolman arms his patients with information that highlights the following items:
NUTRITION – Strive for an optimal diet, including adequate protein and calories as well as plenty of calcium and vitamin D. Between the ages of 50-60, the recommended daily intake is 600 international units (IU). Between the ages of 60-70, the recommended daily intake is 600-1000IU. Age 71+, the recommended daily intake is 800-1000IU.
ALCOHOL – Avoid drinking in excess (more than two drinks per day).
EXERCISE – Try to maintain a regular exercise schedule to improve bone mass and maintain bone density. Exercise also helps prevent falls by strengthening muscles and improving balance.
SMOKING – Quit smoking or avoiding starting, as smoking is known to speed bone loss.
AVOID FALLS – Falling significantly increases the risk of osteoporotic fractures. Take measures to prevent falls, including the following:
Remove loose rugs and electrical cords or any other loose items in the home that could lead to tripping, slipping and falling.
Provide adequate lighting in all areas inside and around the home, including stairwells and entrance ways.
Avoid walking on slippery surfaces, such as ice or wet or polished floors.
Review drug regimens to replace medications that may increase the risk of falls.
Get regular eye exams to check vision.
Doctors measure the levels of calcium and other minerals in your bones using a DEXA scan to detect signs of osteoporosis. DEXA scans are simple and painless. Bone density tests can also determine how well osteoporosis treatment is working. Most women start screening at age 60-65, but you may need screening earlier if you’ve suffered a fracture. Like most screenings, the frequency depends on your age and risk factors. The standard recommendation is every two years.
DEXA scans may be scheduled by your primary care provider through Western Dakota Clinic’s Imaging and Radiology Department. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 701-772-0810.