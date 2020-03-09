As news of the Coronavirus continues to intensify, communities across the nation are preparing for possible cases. In North Dakota, state health officials are encouraging preparation, not panic.
Social media was alight with images from Williston’s Walmart over the weekend, showing empty shelves for items such as toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, laundry detergent and more, leading many online to speculate that a people were panic-shopping due to fears of COVID-19 spreading to our area, and if a supply shortage was on the horizon. A visit to Walmart on Monday, March 9 showed a different story, with shelves quickly being restocked of those same items, and no signs of panicked shoppers.
The question remains, however: what are steps that are being taken locally and at the state level to help curb some of the fear, and what information should the public have when it comes to this virus?
According to the North Dakota Department of Health, as of March 9 there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state is currently monitoring seven cases, and has monitored 24 cases to date. Five cases have been tested for the virus, with four returning negative and the fifth still pending. Despite there being no confirmed cases in the state, health officials say that it’s only a matter of time before North Dakota gets its first case.
“It is highly likely that COVID-19 will spread to North Dakota in the future. Right now our focus is preparation, not panic,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement. “State agencies are working together with key federal and local partners to prepare and respond. North Dakotans are encouraged to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. Child care facilities, schools, universities, businesses, individuals and communities will play a key role in reducing the impact of COVID-19 on North Dakota.”
The Williston Herald spoke with Daphne Clark, Public Information Officer for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, who said one of the most important things an individual can do is be prepared and have a plan.
“Really we’re urging people to look at their plans and be prepared,” Clark said. “We do expect that there will be end up being cases in North Dakota, probably within our area, so then this makes it a good time to look at your plans and make sure you have ways to get in contact with your family if somebody was ill.”
Clark went on to advise that people have at least two weeks worth of supplies on hand, from food and water to medications, toiletries and entertainment, in the event that self-quarantine if necessary. Clark said North Dakotans should prepare for situations common during a pandemic, such as school and business closures, avoiding large crowds, and the importance of staying home if one has been exposed to a family member who has been sick.
“Part of our plan is what we are doing right now, which is education.” Clark continued. “Educating the public, and then working with our partners to establish their plans.”
The Department of Health has recommended that the general public not purchase masks, as misuse may actually increase the risk of getting COVID-19 due to mishandling. Additionally, purchasing masks may take them away from front line health care providers who need them most.
The department has also developed an online survey for people who have traveled internationally within the past 14 days to complete. Upon completion of the survey, participants will receive information about how to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if symptoms develop. The survey is available at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
The state health department and UMDHU both stated that individuals can do several things to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:
Monitoring the CDC travel website for recommendations and guidelines, avoid nonessential international travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
Cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects.
Getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, eating healthy foods, and managing your stress can help you prevent getting COVID-19 and help you recover from it if you do.
If you develop symptoms, call your health care provider immediately and tell them about your recent travel or exposure.
Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
For the most updated information to COVID-19, visit the North Dakota DoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow them on Facebook,visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or visit www.umdhu.org for local information from the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.