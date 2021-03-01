The Williston Parks and Recreation District and WRPD Foundation are hosting a free Community Health and Wellness Fair Thursday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
This event is open to the public and will feature a variety of health and wellness services and products available in the Williston community. All organizations, services and products will fall under the category of wellness, which includes anything from physical, social, emotional, environmental and financial wellness.
“We hope this event will draw a variety of people who are looking to better their health and way of living," Jenn Shanahan, WPRD Fitness & Wellness director, said. "This could mean strategies to eat better and exercise or connecting with an organization to help their mental health. Health and Wellness is a journey; you can’t do it alone and now there are so many options we want to share with you.”
The event will bring in more than 20 venders to provide services, products and educational materials on important issues that affect our overall wellbeing. Services include free blood pressure and health screenings, diabetic education, skin care, counselling for addiction and mental health, pediatric health, clean living, fitness, massage, physical and chiropractic therapies, free giveaways and more.
Shanahan mentions, “This health fair will also be the concluding celebration of the ARC’s new years challenge GO 2021, where over 200 participants completed 2021 minutes of exercise in 60 days. We look forward to celebrating our participants and sharing with our community all we have to offer that is health and wellness”.
All community members are welcome to come and there are still a few spots for vendors. For more information, call 701-774-9773.