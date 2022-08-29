Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is reporting a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) in an individual in eastern North Dakota. Testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the individual was infected with hantavirus. The individual was hospitalized but has since recovered.

“People are most often exposed to hantavirus when they inhale dust while cleaning or occupying previously vacant cabins, sheds or other dwellings and outbuildings that contain rodents, rodent droppings and rodent nests,” said Levi Schlosser, epidemiologist with the NDDoH Division of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases. “Currently, only supportive treatment exists for hantavirus disease, so it is important to be wary of rodent infestations to properly prevent infection.”



Tags

Load comments