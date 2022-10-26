The 10th annual Bras for a Cause bra auction brought in over $100,000 for the organization last weekend, something that makes founder Marti Pankowski very proud. In the last ten years of being an active organization, Bras for a Cause has contributed more than $1,000,000 back to the community, helping local people pay the medical expenses associated with their battle against cancer.

Bras for a Cause auction

Rah Rah Sis Boom Bah donated by Claudette Carlson

“This community is absolutely amazing in how they come together to help,” Vice President Kim Miller said.



