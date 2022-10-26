The 10th annual Bras for a Cause bra auction brought in over $100,000 for the organization last weekend, something that makes founder Marti Pankowski very proud. In the last ten years of being an active organization, Bras for a Cause has contributed more than $1,000,000 back to the community, helping local people pay the medical expenses associated with their battle against cancer.
“This community is absolutely amazing in how they come together to help,” Vice President Kim Miller said.
Miller has been involved in the organization for the past nine years and said that cancer has affected everyone who sits on the Bras for a Cause board of directors, so seeing the generosity of the community hits home for everyone.
The crowd was enthusiastic as they gathered at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds for the event and wandered through tables filled with silent auction items and gave free-will donations for food donated by the Maston Quarter Horses and Gramma Sharon’s Family Restaurant. The Upper Missouri Valley Fair board also donated their time to tend a bar for the event.
“All the proceeds stay in the community. It doesn’t go out. It stays and helps the people in the community,” event attendee Jonna Stroh said. “The girls all put in too hard of a time for people not to come out”
Jenny Miller, a breast cancer survivor, stood in front of the crowd and shared her experience. “These girls at Bras for a Cause are a lifesaver to so many individuals who are diagnosed with cancer,” she said.
A total of 42 bras were auctioned off by Bruce Johnson of Haugland Auction, and the first bra entitled “We the People — Love Boobs” raked in $1,200 with the winning bid coming from the American Legion.
For more information about Bras for a Cause, visit their Facebook page or their website at www.brasforacausend.com.