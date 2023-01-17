Austin Halladay has been hired as Trinity Health Community Wellness coach, a new position created within the Exercise Physiology department. Halladay, originally from Estevan, Saskatchewan, has a Bachelor of Science degree in Corporate Fitness and Wellness Management, which trained him for a career as a fitness coach and personal trainer. Although he said he enjoyed the fitness aspect of his work, after 5 years in a gym, he desired a career in a clinical setting that influenced results on a grander scale.
“Most of my clients (as a personal trainer) exercised to improve fitness or lose weight. While that’s a good goal, they didn’t have a strong drive to improve their lifestyles. I found myself wanting work with a different personal drive, and to work with people who truly need exercise for better mental and physical wellbeing,” he said.
Halladay returned to school and graduated from Minot State University in December 2022 with a bachelor’s in Exercise Science and Rehabilitation. Combining his fitness background with a rehabilitation focus offers a complete package of options and expertise for patients who attend Trinity Cancer Exercise Rehabilitation or exercise classes for people with Parkinson’s Disease.
In addition to cancer and Parkinson’s exercise programming and interventions, Halladay’s role as the Community Wellness coach will extend to general wellness and falls prevention programming; Corporate wellness activities for contract clients; and community assessment, coaching and wellness promotion.
“My goal is to create an environment where people enjoy the activities and see improvement in their daily lives,” he said. “Personal goals could as simple as improving strength or balance, so that tasks like getting up from a chair, are not a barrier in one’s life. My hope is that my services will improve patients’ mental and physical health, as well as their lives at home.”
Trinity Health’s Cancer Exercise Rehab program is in Health Center West and requires physician referral. Class format includes cardiovascular fitness, strength training, stability/balance and stretching to help reduce the severity of therapy-induced side effects, elevate mood and enhance sleep.
Parkinson’s exercise classes are designed to help improve mobility, balance, strength and function and are open to the public. Classes are set to resume once new equipment arrives, which will offer an updated clinical experience. Both Cancer and Parkinson’s’ exercise classes are underwritten by the Trinity Health Foundation and free of charge.
For more information contact Trinity Health’s Exercise Physiology Department at 701-857-5626.