Austin Halladay
Trinity Health

Austin Halladay has been hired as Trinity Health Community Wellness coach, a new position created within the Exercise Physiology department. Halladay, originally from Estevan, Saskatchewan, has a Bachelor of Science degree in Corporate Fitness and Wellness Management, which trained him for a career as a fitness coach and personal trainer. Although he said he enjoyed the fitness aspect of his work, after 5 years in a gym, he desired a career in a clinical setting that influenced results on a grander scale.

“Most of my clients (as a personal trainer) exercised to improve fitness or lose weight. While that’s a good goal, they didn’t have a strong drive to improve their lifestyles. I found myself wanting work with a different personal drive, and to work with people who truly need exercise for better mental and physical wellbeing,” he said.



