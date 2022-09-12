Gyno Cancer symptoms
Trinity Health

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Going to the gynecologist is a trip most women never look forward to. The dreaded pelvic exam can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. It can also save your life.

Pelvic exams are a physical examination of the pelvic organs and include external genitals and internal organs such as the vagina, cervix and uterus. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a routine pelvic exam may uncover early detection of treatable conditions, such as infections or cancer.



Tags

Load comments