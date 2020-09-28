The Upper Missouri District Health Unit wants to clear up some influenza vaccination questions and confusion.
It will be offering appointments in Williams County by calling 701-774-6400 or drive-through clinics on Fridays, October 9th through November 6th, at Williston State College Art Wood building from 8:30 am to 5 pm.
The cost for a Flu shot is approximately: $50 and High Dose Flu Shot (65 years and older) $80 payable at the time of service. We will bill BCBS, Sanford, United Health Care, Medica, Meritain, Medicaid, and Medicare Part B.
Here are answers to some common questions and misconceptions about the flu shot:
Q: If coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is spreading in my community, should I still go out to get a flu vaccine?
A: Yes, getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s health this season. Vaccination of people at high risk for flu complications is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Many people at higher risk from flu also seem to be at higher risk from COVID-19. If you are at high risk, it is especially important for you to get a flu vaccine this year.
Q: How can I safely get a flu vaccine if COVID-19 is spreading in my community?
A: When going to get a flu vaccine, practice everyday preventive actions and follow CDC recommendations for running essential errands such as wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet of distance between you and others and washing hands frequently.
Q: “What is UMDHU doing to protect me from COVID-19 when I get my flu shot?”
A: UMDHU has longer spacing between our appointments or physically increasing spacing. Our staff is wearing masks to protect you and are doing more frequent cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. We request you wear a mask to our clinics.
Q: “Oh the flu isn’t so bad……right?”
A: The flu is a contagious disease which affects the lungs and can lead to serious illness, including pneumonia. While pregnant women, young children, older people, and people with certain chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease are at increased risk of serious flu-related complications, even healthy people can get sick enough to miss work or school for a significant amount of time or even be hospitalized.
Q: “But the flu vaccine makes me sick? I can’t risk missing work or school.”
A: The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. The most common side effects from a flu shot are a sore arm and maybe a low fever or achiness. If you do experience them at all, these side effects are mild and short lived. And that’s much better than getting sick and missing several days of school or work or possibly getting a severe illness and needing to go to the hospital.
Q: “Wait a minute, I got a flu vaccine once and still got sick.”
A: Even if you got a flu vaccine, there are still reasons why you might have felt flu-like symptoms: You may have been exposed to a non-flu virus before or after you got vaccinated. The flu vaccine can only prevent illnesses caused by flu viruses. It cannot protect against non-flu viruses. You may have been exposed to the flu after you got vaccinated but before the vaccine took effect. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to build protection for your body or you may have been exposed to a flu virus different from the one you were vaccinated for.
Q: True or False: I never get sick so I don’t need a flu shot?
A: False, while it is true that the most vulnerable people are those who have underlying health conditions, the elderly and newborns, anyone can catch influenza and research is showing that the more people in a community that get vaccinated, especially children, the less cases of influenza there will be in that community. This is particularly important for those newborn babies who are not old enough to be vaccinated. They need the healthy people around them to get vaccinated to insulate them from illness.
Q: “I don’t trust that the vaccine is safe.”
A: Flu vaccines have been given for more than 50 years and they have a very good safety track record. Flu vaccines are made the same way each year and their safety is closely monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Hundreds of millions of flu vaccines have been given safely.
Q: “I hate shots.”
A: The very minor discomfort of a flu shot is nothing compared to the suffering that can be caused by the flu. The flu can make you very sick for several days; send you to the hospital, or worse.