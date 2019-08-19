A disease once thought to have been eradicated in developed countries has become a newsmaker once again, with reported cases affecting various areas of North America.
The American Red Cross says the United States is presently experiencing the highest number of measles cases since the disease was considered eliminated in the country back in 2000. Seventy-five new cases were reported in one week in May 2019, bringing the total confirmed cases to 839 across 23 states at that point. Canada reported six confirmed cases at the same time.
In recent months, measles has been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Even though all 50 states require measles vaccinations prior to children entering school, there are some medical exemptions, and exemptions for religious and philosophical reasons, according to the Red Cross.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that measles outbreaks are linked to travelers who bring measles back from other countries. Measles outbreaks have been documented in Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines.
In New York, state senators and other politicians have pushed to end non-medical exemptions, including religious waivers from vaccinations. Roughly 530 cases of measles were confirmed in an area of Brooklyn, New York, between October 2018 and May 2019, leading Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare a public health emergency and ordering mandatory vaccinations under the threat of $1,000 fines.
Schools in Lakewood, New Jersey, were shuttered for many days due to measles cases. Some schools sent the message that children will not be able to attend without proof of vaccination.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the mucus of infected people. It is spread through coughing and sneezing. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, 90 percent of those close to that individual who are not immune will be infected, says the CDC. Early symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Within two or three days of such symptoms surfacing, small white spots may appear in the mouth before a red measles rash on the face and body develops.
The best protection against measles is a measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which provides long-lasting protection. Children typically receive two doses of MMR — one as an infant and one between the ages of four and six.
Those concerned about measles can speak with their doctors about a measles booster and the various risk factors for the virus.