While Christmas may be a few months away yet, now is not a bad time to start thinking about stocking stuffers, and the annual Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Sale is an ideal place to start that thought process.
Not only will you get a great stocking stuffer at the right price, but, at the same time, you will be helping raise funds for the purchase of a bili light, which is a light therapy tool used to treat newborn jaundice.
For more information about the event, contact Marilyn McGinley, at 701-774-7445 or email her at marilynmcginley@catholichealth.net.
The sale will be held in the McCauley Room at the hospital on two days in October. The first sale opportunity is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and the second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Every item at the event will be priced at $5, making them all appropriate stocking stuffers. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the event.