Staff from CHI St. Alexius Health visited Bakken Elementary to provide flu shots to District 1 teachers.
CHI has partnered with the North Dakota Department of Health to provide several free offsite flu vaccination clinics for select community members who may be at high-risk for both seasonal influenza and COVID-19.
CHI has already provided vaccinations to law enforcement members, EMS workers and inmates at the jail, in addition to the teachers vaccinated on Sep. 24. The provider will host two more vaccination clinics in the next week.
The remaining CHI St. Alexius Health off-site vaccination clinics include:
Sept. 30: Northwest Human Services Center staff and clients
Oct. 1: Daycare providers, other teachers and uninsured pregnant mothers