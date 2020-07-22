Williston Vector Control will be ground fogging the city of Williston this evening as weather permits.
Ground fogging treatments will occur between 9:30 pm – 1 am, with work primarily occurring just before and after sunset.
Fogging trucks travel slowly. Citizens are asked to avoid travelling directly behind the vehicles and to allow 20 minutes after fogging for droplets to settle.
Citizens are advised to take extra caution when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn. Useful steps to avoid mosquito bites include wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and pants, using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, and limiting time spent outdoors during dusk hours. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.