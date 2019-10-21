Williams County is running low on flu vaccine, but more of the vaccine is on order. Despite the shortage, there should still be enough for a walk-in vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday at the Upper Missouri Health District.
“We will (give flu vaccinations) until we run out of vaccine,” said Juliet Artman, prevention team program manager for the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
The fact that so many people in Williams County are getting vaccinated is a good problem, Artman said. It bodes well for protecting vulnerable individuals who may be at risk for serious complications if they get the flu.
“We always order a little more flu vaccine than the prior year,” Artman added. “But I believe other clinics were short. They were sending them to us, so we had a few more clients than usual.”
Artman said individuals can call before coming to the flu clinic on Friday, to see if there is vaccine on hand. The Upper Missouri Health District’s number is 701-774-6400.
More vaccine is on the way, though no one knows when for sure.
“The manufacturer has wait-listed us,” she said. “They won’t give us a shipping date, but we will get more eventually.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 12,000 and 79,000 people die of influenza each year, based on statistics tracked since 2010.
Health experts suggest that anyone older than 6 months of age get the flu vaccination.
Here’s what you need to know about the flu in 2019.
What the flu is
Influenza is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. It spreads readily, such as when people sneeze. Usually, people are contagious before they realize they are sick. Common symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, chills and body aches. Flu can lead to serious complications in high-risk groups.
Those at highest risk
While anyone can get the flu, those most at risk for serious complications are infants and young children, pregnant women, people over the age of 65, American Indians or Alaskan Natives and those with chronic medical conditions like asthma. When more people get vaccinated, the virus cannot spread as easily, and these individuals, some of whom may be unable to receive vaccinations for health reasons, are better protected.
When flu strikes
Flu season in North Dakota begins in the fall and typically peaks between January and March. Seven cases have already been reported in the state for the 2019-20 season. It is not too late to get the vaccine at any time during flu season, though experts say now is the best time.
What’s in the flu vaccine
Flu vaccines are updated each year to try to match whatever viruses are most likely to be circulating in the U.S. This year’s vaccine is a quadrivalent dose targeting four strains. These are listed by the Centers for Disease Control as: A/Brisbane/02/2018 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus, A/Kansas/14/2017 (H3N2)-like virus, and B/Victoria and B/Yamagata virus components, which are the same as the 2018-2019 flu vaccine. This year, all four of these components were cell-grown. That means no eggs were involved in the production of this year’s vaccine.
Where to get vaccinated
Upper Missouri Health District is offering a flu clinic on Fridays during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your insurance card. Their number is 701-774-6400 for questions. Your health care provider or regular medical clinic may also be offering vaccination clinics. Call them for details on their availability for flu vaccine.