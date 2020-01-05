Flu cases in Williams County have tripled in the last few weeks of December, according to statistics obtained by the Williston Herald from the North Dakota Department of Health. The spike in flu cases has prompted health officials to renew its call for people to consider getting a flu shot.
Flu cases the second week of December were at 23 laboratory-identified cases in Williams County, but leaped to 62 the next week. Another 61 cases occurred in the last week of the month, bringing the cumulative total for this flu season to 166 cases in Williams County so far.
Last year, there were a total of 379 cases laboratory-identified cases.
Statewide, the spike in flu cases is even more pronounced. There are already two times as many flu cases this year, with 1,989 laboratory-identified flu cases reported, according to a media release from the North Dakota Department of Health. Last year there were 750 laboratory-identified cases.
Many of the cases are individuals younger than 10. Only 47 percent of children age 6 month to 4 years have received flu vaccine.
Nationally, 116 pediatric deaths from flu were reported.
“Everyone six months and older should be vaccinated, regardless of health status,” said Levi Schlosser in a media release. He is influenza surveillance coordinator with the NDDoH. “Anyone can get the flu, including healthy individuals, and getting the flu vaccine is the easiest and safest way to protect yourself, as well as your friends and family.”
The statistics provided by the state’s Health Department in general represent an under-reporting of the condition, Prevention Team Manager for the Upper Missouri Health District Unit Juliet Artman pointed out.
“(Those numbers) are just the ones who came to the clinic and got tested,” she told the Williston Herald. “It doesn’t count the ones who stayed home sick.”
Artman urged people to continue washing their hands well and not to go out if sick, to try and prevent the further spread of the virus. Individuals should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth to avoid transmitting the virus.
“We are still encouraging everyone to get their flu shot,” she added. “It is not too late. If you don’t come to us, go to a pharmacy or another clinic.”
While the flu vaccine does take a couple of weeks to be at maximum effectiveness, benefits to the immune systems readiness begin to accrue as soon as the shot is administered.
“Studies have shown that if someone still gets sick but is vaccinated, they may have less severe illness, reduce their risk of being hospitalized, and spend fewer days in the hospital when they are hospitalized,” Schlosser said.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit has given close to 2,000 flu shots, Artman said, and has several more available.
“Supplies are low again,” she said. “But you can still call and schedule an appointment to get the flu shot. We will just let people know when we have run out.”
In addition to regular dose vaccine, the Health Unit has high doses for those 65 and older.
“We do still have quite a bit of the high dose left,” she added.