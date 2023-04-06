One of the services that FirstLink offers is its Care and Support Program. The Care and Support Program offers outgoing phone calls to those who have experienced a mental health challenge
Instead of someone needing to call FirstLink for support, FirstLink will reach out to the individual once a week or biweekly (however often the individual requests) and offer time for that person to have a non-judgmental listening ear to talk about whatever they would like.
Individuals may be referred by hospitals and treatment centers, and FirstLink also can refer callers when they reach out to 2-1-1 and 9-8-8.
The program has been continuing to grow and with growth means more outreach. The staff has been fortunate to send out more caring contacts to individuals in need; in December, FirstLink had 72 contacts sent out, and in January, that jumped to 171.
FirstLink shared some comments from participants in the Care and Support Program:
“I really appreciate you calling. It’s hard to resist the urge to want to kill myself, but knowing you guys will be calling me makes it easier to stay alive.”
“Ever since I talked to you guys, everything has aligned. I got set up with a therapist, I cut the toxic people out of my life, I'm the calmest that I’ve ever felt,”
“This call is very helpful because I get scared to open up to people. Thank you for letting me be heard; it means a lot.”
This program helps people know that there is a constant support out there for them, someone they can rely on. We are excited to continue growing the Care and Support program and to continue to bring hope to everyone we call.