For Seth McKee and Ann Lutnes, 2021 got off to an eventful start.
The Williston couple made a speedy trip across town and arrived at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Their daughter, Mollyann Ruth Lutnes, arrived less than an hour later, at 6:36 a.m. She was the first baby born at CHI in 2021.
The birth went exactly as planned. Mollyann weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
"It wasn't me trying to deliver, so yes, it went fantastic," McKee joked later on Saturday.
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston delivered 815 babies in 2020.
“2020 has been a year of unprecedented change, one thing that hasn’t changed is our dedication to delivering Williston’s future," Leona Lambert, the director of obstetrics for the hospital, said. "The dedicated team of nurses exemplify the core values of our organization showing compassionate care to all those seeking our services. I am honored to lead an extraordinary group of nurses at CHI St Alexius Health Williston.”