Find relief from menopause symptoms

Menopause is a natural part of the female aging process. During menopause, a woman’s body, which was once primed for reproduction, is no longer able to produce children. Part of menopause is the cessation of menstruation. However, changes to one’s period is not the only signal that menopause has begun.
Menopause is a hormonal process that is different for just about every woman. The health and wellness resource Verywell Health advises that there are no hard and fast rules to menopause, and its start, duration and ending vary from woman to woman. For many, the transition will take around four years.
The symptoms women will experience are unique, but there are some that are relatively common. Addressing symptoms for comfort becomes a joint venture between women and their doctors.
Hot flashes
Hot flashes are known as vasomotor symptoms. They are often described as a sudden sensation of heat in the chest, face and head followed by flushing, perspiration and sometimes chills, advises Harvard Medical School. Up to 80 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause.
The Mayo Clinic says that hormonal replacement therapy is an effective way to alleviate hot flashes. For those who can’t take hormones or prefer not to, low-dose antidepressants also may decrease menopausal hot flashes. Gabapentin for seizures and clonidine for high blood pressure are other drugs that may be used off-label for hot flashes.
Osteoporosis
Doctors may recommend medication or supplements to prevent or treat osteoporosis. A reduction in estrogen, which occurs during menopause, is directly related to a decrease in bone density. Hormone replacement may be effective, and vitamin D supplements may help as well. Women whose bone mass was less than ideal before menopause may find that they are at a greater risk for osteoporosis than those who had good bone mass.
Weight gain
Women who are in perimenopause or menopause may find that excess body fat develops, especially around the waist. Healthline advises that women may have to cut more calories and increase physical activity in order to combat weight gain. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables helps a person feel full and is low in calories.
Vaginal dryness
The Mayo Clinic says that estrogen can be administered directly to the vagina using a cream, tablet or ring. This can help relieve vaginal dryness. For those who prefer nonhormonal avenues, lubricants also can add moisture to make intercourse more comfortable.
It is important for women to be honest with their doctors about menopause symptoms. Together they can work out a plan of action that can include natural and medicinal remedies for common symptoms.