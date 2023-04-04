Fatigue can be a safety hazard at work

Fatigue is not simply a result of getting older; there are many treatable causes.

Nothing prepared Linda C. Johnson of Indianapolis for the fatigue that descended on her after a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer in early 2020.

Initially, Johnson, now 77, thought she was depressed. She could barely summon the energy to get dressed in the morning. Some days, she couldn’t get out of bed.



