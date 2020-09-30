A cancer diagnosis is one of the scariest things a person can receive, but Angie Hopes has taken it in stride, remaining positive and optimistic throughout.
Hopes is a wife and mother who teaches Family Consumer Science classes at Fairview High School, along with coaching junior high volleyball and track. In January 2020, Hopes found a suspicious lump in her breast. At the time, both of her children had suffered knee injuries, prompting her to put off her appointment while she cared for her kids.
“I really wasn’t worried about it,” Hopes told the Williston Herald. “I figured I’m young, there’s nothing to worry about. In February I was diagnosed.”
Hopes was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, spending the next month in and out of doctor’s offices, ensuring that she was healthy enough to begin undergoing treatment. Cleared to begin treatment, Hopes underwent her first round of chemotherapy.
“And then COVID hit.”
At that point, things were shut down, with Hopes doing the treatments on her own. After her third round of chemo, Hopes had an adverse reaction, causing her to break out into a painful rash on much of her body. At that point, Hopes oncologist recommended moving her surgery up, but due to COVID, she was unable to schedule a surgery in nearby Billings.
“I just happened to have some family in Utah that work at a hospital, and she referred me to a couple of surgeons there,” she explained. “I called them up when I couldn’t schedule something in Billings; it was Monday, and they said if I could get there by Tuesday for pre-op, I could have surgery on Friday.”
Hopes left her house at 2 p.m. on a Monday and headed for Utah, undergoing a bilateral mastectomy at Timpanogos Regional Hospital on May 15.
“The results from my surgery actually came back really good, so I was able to change up the chemotherapy I was taking to a lesser dose.” Hopes said. “To me it seemed less potent, it wasn’t as hard on me.”
Hopes completed her six-week chemo regimen on July 15, and returned to Utah for reconstructive surgery at the beginning of September. While she will continue to receive treatments over the next year, Hopes said she has been able to return to normal life for the most part.
“Life still continues and you just kind of stay up with it as best as you can,” she said.
The Fairview community rallied around Hopes and her family, putting together a benefit at the end of August to offer financial support for medical and travel expenses.
“That was a huge blessing. Just even thinking about it and talking about it, I get completely overwhelmed.” Hopes said. “It was just such a blessing to us. When I saw everyone who came out to support, it was just awesome. I’m just overwhelmed at how generous people are and their willingness to help. Even the little things make a huge difference.”
Hopes said she is thankful she was able to get the diagnosis early, and said she believes it’s important for other women to get regular breast exams, regardless of age.
“Age really doesn’t matter. I had a family history of breast cancer, so I started my screenings when I was supposed to, and only a year and a half later I was diagnosed.”
For others who may be going through the same thing, Hopes offered some simple advice: attitude is everything.
“Keeping a positive attitude and doing what you can to stay positive is very important.” she said.
Hopes offered her sincere thanks to the community for all the support they’ve shown her and her family, stating that all the phone calls, visits, and words of encouragement are truly what helped her remain positive throughout her continuing ordeal.
“Just a simple phone call or coming to visit and talking about life and not just cancer, is a huge benefit to me and my mental health. Because of COVID, people don’t really know what they can do to help, but a phone call, a note, those visits really have made a world of difference.”