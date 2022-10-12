Rising Stars Equestrian Therapy, owned by Katrina Mitchell, is a non-profit organization that has provided services to those in the community with disabilities or special needs for the past three years. With years of experience behind her, Mitchell is looking to bring more equine therapy experiences to the area with her horses - Joey, Shorty and Tyler - helping along the way. She hopes to bring more awareness to the organization by hosting an open-house on Saturday for all to come out, see what is offered and spend some time with the horses.

"The therapy is the horse, not the sidewalkers or the lead," Mitchell said. "It's the horse that does the therapy and as they gain confidence and depending on their comprehension level, we'll teach them how to back a horse, turn a horse, walk a horse, go over little and bridges and do little obstacle courses." 



