Rising Stars Equestrian Therapy, owned by Katrina Mitchell, is a non-profit organization that has provided services to those in the community with disabilities or special needs for the past three years. With years of experience behind her, Mitchell is looking to bring more equine therapy experiences to the area with her horses - Joey, Shorty and Tyler - helping along the way. She hopes to bring more awareness to the organization by hosting an open-house on Saturday for all to come out, see what is offered and spend some time with the horses.
"The therapy is the horse, not the sidewalkers or the lead," Mitchell said. "It's the horse that does the therapy and as they gain confidence and depending on their comprehension level, we'll teach them how to back a horse, turn a horse, walk a horse, go over little and bridges and do little obstacle courses."
Mitchell and her volunteer, Jasmine, plan individualized therapy sessions based on the needs of every single rider. Mitchell said that with positive experiences, people with disabilities learn to cope like regular people. The therapy is presented in a way that it doesn't feel like therapy. She said that their services address cognitive, psycho-motor and behavioral disabilities. Mitchell said that riders who have proven remarkable skills in her program have gone on to compete in national and international levels of equestrian competition.
Mitchell said that the major goals of equine therapy is for riders to build a sense of self-worth and self-concept, improve communication, build trust and self-efficiency, develop socialization, decrease isolation, learn impulse control and emotional management, set perspective and learn limits and boundaries.
Mitchell is also working with the American Legion and Chatter Pediatric to offer therapy service options for their clientele. She said that equine therapy can help veterans and people who deal with attention deficit disorders, anxiety, autism, depression, traumas, difficult behaviors, abuse and other mental health issues.
“My goal is to bring equine therapy to the area because I know it is needed,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said that each appointment with a clients begins in the round pen where the horse and rider start on a lead line until the rider is advanced enough to be taken off-lead. A sidewalker is present to walk beside the horse and rider and it is that sidewalker's responsibility to be there for any rider needs. A lead person is also present and stays near the horse's head and it is their job to stay in control of the horse during the entire experience.
Tyler, the most experienced horse at Rising Stars, is 24-years-old and has been a therapy horse for the last 14 years. Tyler is the oldest of the three therapy horses and started his career by providing therapy services for Mitchell's son.
Joey has been in the program since 2019 and is blind in his left eye. Mitchell said he is a sweetheart and will do anything she needs him to do. She did say he will go off and do his own thing if he isn't supervised, though.
Shorty is the newest addition to Rising Stars and Jasmine has been working with him to learn the groundwork of being the best therapy horse he can be.
Mitchell explained that all three horses have been desensitized while still being aware of the riders and their needs.
Mitchell has some pretty lofty fundraising goals. One goal is to build an indoor-arena so that she can provide year-round therapy. Another is to solicit sponsorships to assist riders and their families with the financial costs of equine therapy services. A person can sponsor a rider for one month, which is eight sessions, for $200. She's also raising money for a four-horse trailer, a tractor and bobcat with attachments, and operational costs which are estimated at $100,000 per year.
More information about Rising Stars can be found on their website www.risingstarseqt.org or by calling Mitchell at 760-265-1128. There is an open house scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12-3 p.m. at their location, 5549 123rd Avenue Northwest, Epping, North Dakota.