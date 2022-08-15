Purchase Access

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine. The state has received additional vaccines and eligibility guidelines are now expanded to include to any male age 18 or older who identifies as having sex with other men. People interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to contact health care providers listed on the NDDoH monkeypox vaccine locator. People who are identified as close contacts to monkeypox cases will also continue to be a high priority for vaccination.

North Dakota has reported two cases of monkeypox in the state. “The risk to the public is low at this time. Transmission primarily occurs through close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkeypox,” said Kirby Kruger, Section Chief of Disease Control. “The current cases nationally and internationally mainly involve men who have sex with men, which is why these individuals are being prioritized for vaccination.”



