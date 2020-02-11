A Williston facility has gotten a state contract to provide residential drug and mental health treatment for adolescents.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division announced Tuesday, Feb. 11, that it awarded a contract to Eckert Youth Homes in Williston to provide a residential treatment program for youth across the state who struggle with addiction and co-occurring mental health issues. The program will begin accepting admissions by March 2, for both boys and girls between 14 to 18 who need this level of care.
“This award supports statewide efforts to increase access to needed services,” Lacresha Graham, program administrator with the Behavioral Health Division, said in a news release. “The opening of this program aligns with the state’s goals of providing treatment that is needs-based and trauma-informed for adolescents while also supporting the entire family.”
Eckert Youth Homes will have the capacity to serve eight youth in need of this intense service after community-based options are ruled out. A multidisciplinary team will work together to provide a comprehensive approach to treatment that addresses the medical, biological, psychological, social and spiritual needs of individuals.
Eckert Youth Homes has provided youth residential programming in Williston for many years and recently expanded their services to include substance use disorder treatment.
“We have undergone a facility remodel, a culture shift to trauma-informed care, and have built a team of incredibly talented staff who are eager to meet North Dakota’s need for adolescent residential addiction treatment,” Leah Hoffman, clinical director for Eckert Youth Homes, said. “Evidenced-based, trauma-informed care is the foundation of our program and will be reflected in policies, procedures and most importantly in the interactions with youth and their families.”
To request admission information, contact Hoffman at Leah.Hoffman@eckertyouth.com or 701-572-6181.
“The award of a contract to provide residential treatment services to Eckert Youth Homes is a positive step toward addressing the treatment needs of youth in North Dakota," Cathy Ferderer, juvenile court coordinator for the North Dakota court system, said. "I look forward to our continued collaborative efforts to expand behavioral health services in communities and rural areas, which currently have scarce resources to meet the urgent needs of families.”
Juvenile court and the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Division of Juvenile Services have identified the need for residential addiction services in the state and have worked collaboratively with the Behavioral Health Division to bring this service to North Dakota.
“We are eager to have a provider that is able to serve youth in need of that level of care and Eckert has the history of working with youth and families,” Tony Kozojed, community operation director for the Division of Juvenile Services, said.
The Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is responsible for reviewing and identifying service needs and activities in the state's behavioral health system to ensure health and safety, access to services and quality services. It also establishes quality assurance standards for the licensure of substance use disorder program services and facilities and provides policy leadership in partnership with public and private entities. For more information, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov.