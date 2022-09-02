Purchase Access

Many years ago, in high school, a classmate died by suicide. He was a quiet kid, who largely kept to himself and came from a solid home. By outward appearances, he was no different from most teens in our small, midwestern community. I did not know him well, but we belonged to the same church, so I would see him with his family on Sundays. His dad was our pastor.

Suicide is a critical public health problem in the United States. It transcends race, socioeconomic status, gender and age. Despite national, state and local efforts to reduce suicide, rates continue to increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates in 2020 were 30% higher than in 2000. It is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020. In North Dakota, suicide is the second leading cause of death in children and adults ages 10-44.



