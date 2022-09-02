Many years ago, in high school, a classmate died by suicide. He was a quiet kid, who largely kept to himself and came from a solid home. By outward appearances, he was no different from most teens in our small, midwestern community. I did not know him well, but we belonged to the same church, so I would see him with his family on Sundays. His dad was our pastor.
Suicide is a critical public health problem in the United States. It transcends race, socioeconomic status, gender and age. Despite national, state and local efforts to reduce suicide, rates continue to increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates in 2020 were 30% higher than in 2000. It is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for nearly 46,000 deaths in 2020. In North Dakota, suicide is the second leading cause of death in children and adults ages 10-44.
“Suicide is an extreme action people take sometimes when feeling alone and hopeless.” said Elizabeth Ohiku, M.D., child and adolescent psychiatrist at Trinity Health Riverside. “For adults, socioeconomic problems, health problems, addiction, employment problems and mood disorders contribute to feelings of hopelessness. Without access to mental health care or a strong support system, they want to sleep, to end the pain.”
Ohiku says with children and adolescents, there is an added factor. She finds there is a delay in seeking mental health care. “Sometimes a child will say they have been depressed for more than two years, but the guardian has been aware of this for about a year and they have been trying to help the child at home.”
Ohiku says that young people often seek advice from peers or social media, so activities like cutting oneself or death by suicide are viewed as an “out” from problems. “When the child feels that the adults do not understand, and if their friends cannot help them, they might isolate and start feeling hopeless and feel like dying. Unfortunately, some do not understand the finality of death. They think of it as a respite from pain and sadness.”
What are the risk factors for teen suicide?
A teen might feel suicidal due to certain life circumstances such as:
• Family history of mood disorder or suicide
• Parents divorce or conflicts in the family
• Rejection by peers or relationship failure
• History of abuse or exposure to violence or bullying
• Gender identity conflicts
• A substance abuse disorder
• Physical or medical issues
• Exposure to suicide of a family member or friend
• Access to means, such as firearms or medications
What can I do to prevent teen suicide?
Talk about mental health and suicide. Don’t wait for your teen to come to you. “Please listen actively and don’t try to change their minds or give them reasons why they should be happy. Listen actively because nobody can tell exactly how someone else feels. Feelings are subjective. Do ask teens if they are cutting or if they are feeling hopeless or suicidal,” Ohiku said.
Pay attention. “Children, even when they are depressed, still try to function normally especially around their peers. At home, they can hide their feelings to avoid making other members of the family unhappy,” Ohiku added. “They may manifest their depression as anger, irritability, lack of interest in school or friends, cling more, or display other behavior problems. Observe them, listen actively and seek help as soon as possible because a stitch in time saves nine. Maybe all they need is therapy.”
Safely store firearms, alcohol and medications. Access to means can play a role if a teen is suicidal.
Find and support a treatment plan. Ohiku says the first line in treatment is usually therapy, and the sooner someone seeks help, the better the outcomes. Help your teen follow the doctor’s recommendations and encourage him or her to participate in activities that will help rebuild confidence.
“Child Psychiatry evaluates the child and the system of care; so treatment often includes the school and the family. Sometimes, the parents might be struggling with mood disorder or trauma and doing their best, but they might also need help so that they can be more available to the child,” Ohiku said.
At the funeral of my classmate, his dad gave the eulogy and spoke about God’s love, pain and forgiveness. Before leading the closing prayer, with heavy grief in his voice, he proclaimed, “This boy is in Heaven!” disputing the belief that suicide is an unforgivable sin and that people who kill themselves won’t go to Heaven. Despite the family’s struggle with overwhelming grief, anger, pain, guilt and confusion, agonizing questions about the fate of his soul had been put to rest.
Trinity Health’s two Behavioral Health campuses offer outpatient and inpatient services for children, adults and seniors. The interdisciplinary team of health professionals shares a commitment to provide compassionate, individualized care. Suicide intervention includes acute patient care for mental health crisis intervention and stabilization, and suicide education and intervention techniques.
Call 701-857-5000 for more information. To call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline dial 988 or visit: https: //988lifeline.org