Awarded the Outstanding Rural Health Provider award for 2022 at this year’s Rural and Public Health Awards Banquet in Grand Forks, Chief Medical Officer and general surgeon Dr. Wayne Anderson at CHI St. Alexius Health talked to the Williston Herald about the award and his many years of service to the community.
Q1: What does receiving this award mean to you?
A1: It is really an honor to be recognized at the state level for the work we do for our communities. It was a complete surprise to me to be recognized for such a reward. This award comes about from the support of our hospitals and our community leaders. I am deeply honored to have the people I work with on a daily basis nominate me and support the work that all of us who practice in our communities do.
Q2: Are there areas in rural and public health that you are more passionate about than others? If so why?
A2: Rural health is a very important part of our world. People who choose to live in rural communities deserve the same quality healthcare as those who live in metropolitan areas. While the rural hospitals and clinics do not have the resources to offer everything that a major university has, we can still provide high quality care and make sure that patients are referred to larger facilities to provide the best care and access to care as possible. Every community has unique needs and rural health should try to meet those needs on as local a level as possible. Rural healthcare in a third world country has much different needs. Even something that we take as basic, is a huge undertaking for them. Think about clean water or sanitary conditions, and feel blessed to live in a country that has that.
Q3: Did you know what you wanted your life path to be before you graduated?
A3: When I graduated from medical school, I thought I was going to be a Family Practitioner. I was encouraged by surgeons along the way, that I should consider a career in surgery as my technical abilities were quite good, according to them. After one year of a primary care residency, I switched into General Surgery for a 5 year residency. I was one of the first two graduates out of the University of North Dakota program. I have always had an interest in medical education. My first 6 years of practice were at the University of North Dakota with a clinical practice at the Veterans Administration hospital in Fargo. I have been very fortunate to be able to have medical students, surgical residents, PA and NP students.
Q4: Is there anything you feel is important to add to this article or anything you would like to say to the community as a whole?
A4: Without the support of the community, a physician’s practice won’t survive. I am deeply appreciative of the patients who have put their confidence in me as a surgeon and our hospital to provide their care. On a more personal note, my wife and I were very fortunate to move back to Williston in 1994 and raise our family here. We have benefitted from both the private and public school systems. The community has provided very generously for our family and I still feel very fortunate to continue to practice. I truly love the practice of surgery and still don’t feel like I’ve “worked” a day in my life. It is a blessing and a privilege to provide health care to our community.