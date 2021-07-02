Dr. Salem Shahin began his medical career in 1969, traveling from the Middle East to the Midwest, and making Williston his home for the last 40 years.
Friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Fairway Lounge at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Williston on July 1 to honor Dr. Shahin as he steps out of the medical practice and into retirement. Shahin's retirement came exactly 40 years to the day that he began practicing in Williston, on July 1, 1981. Traveling to the area from his residency in Minnesota, Shahin found an affinity for the Midwest, and especially Western North Dakota.
"Once I got here, I liked it." Shahin told the Williston Herald. "I wanted to stay in the Midwest. I like the Midwestern culture and Midwestern temperament, and I was looking for a place to stay and to practice, and this is where I ended up."
Shahin said he valued every moment he spent in the area, serving not only the Williston area, but traveling to Montana as well to see patients.
"Somebody asked me about this whole experience, and my answer is really very simple; I loved every day. I was always happy to see somebody improve." He said. "I appreciated everyone that I had the chance to look after."
Dr. Jerry Kessler with Sidney Health Center has known Shahin for most of his career, having first met before Shahin even arrived in Williston.
"I was a medical student, and he was a urology fellow at the University of Minnesota in 1979," Kessler explained. "I started my practice in Sidney in 1986, and he has been a good friend and a trusted colleague that whole time."
Shahin spent the evening at Eagle Ridge while well-wisher stopped by and gave words of thanks and encouragement, enjoying conversation and sharing memories as they looked back over the Doctor's decades long career. Looking into the future, Shahin said he plans to stay in Williston for the time being, overseeing operations at Eagle Ridge and spending time with his family.
As he steps away from his practice, Shahin said he owes a great deal of gratitude to those who served alongside him throughout the years, helping him become one of the area's most beloved and well-respected medical professionals.
"I want to offer a big thanks to all the people that I've worked with over the years." He said. "These are really the ones that made it possible for this practice to be successful, because of their dedication. Without them, I couldn't have done what I was able to accomplish."