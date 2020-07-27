Dr. Rachel Marohl has joined Great Plains Women’s Health Center, specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and will start seeing patients in August.
Marohl was born and raised in Williston, North Dakota. After completing Medical School at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences, she moved to Wichita, KS. Marohl attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine where she completed her residency at Wesley Medical Center. While she and her husband enjoyed their time away during her training, they were excited to learn about the opportunity to return home and practice at Great Plains Women’s Health Center.
One of Marohl’s favorite aspects of this specialty is that every day is different due to the wide variety of women’s health concerns, the uniqueness of each delivery, and the procedures performed. In addition, she enjoys working with women and empowering them through knowledge about their own bodies.
“The women of Williston and the surrounding areas have witnessed unprecedented changes to their communities over the last several years due to the ups and downs of the oil industry. I feel honored to serve these resilient women and am looking forward to making many long-term relationships with my patients,” Marohl said.
To schedule an appointment with Marohl, call 701-774-7687.