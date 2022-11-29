Dr. Joshi
McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Dr. Ravindra Joshi performed the first minimally invasive bunion procedure on October 10 using the miniBunion™ Minimally Invasive System designed to minimize scarring and soft tissue damage while allowing a walking recovery. Whereas, with a traditional open bunion procedure, patients are in pain and unable to walk for 4-6 weeks. Some patients have to use their vacation time and/or sick time to take off of work just to recover.

“This miniBunion Minimally Invasive System caught my attention right away. As a surgeon, I want to minimize the disruption to the soft tissues during surgery and minimize the disruption to my patients’ lives after surgery. This gives me the best of both worlds,“ said Dr. Joshi.



