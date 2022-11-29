Dr. Ravindra Joshi performed the first minimally invasive bunion procedure on October 10 using the miniBunion™ Minimally Invasive System designed to minimize scarring and soft tissue damage while allowing a walking recovery. Whereas, with a traditional open bunion procedure, patients are in pain and unable to walk for 4-6 weeks. Some patients have to use their vacation time and/or sick time to take off of work just to recover.
“This miniBunion Minimally Invasive System caught my attention right away. As a surgeon, I want to minimize the disruption to the soft tissues during surgery and minimize the disruption to my patients’ lives after surgery. This gives me the best of both worlds,“ said Dr. Joshi.
The miniBunion™ Minimally Invasive System by CrossRoads® needs only a small incision less than one-inch long to prepare and align the bones for the micro-implant. The surgery was performed at McKenzie County Healthcare Systems. This is an outpatient procedure where the patient is able to go home after the procedure. Pete Edis, CEO, said, ““I couldn’t be more pleased to offer this cutting-edge procedure right here, locally to benefit our community members. We are so fortunate to have Dr. Joshi on the MCHS team.”
With over 450,000 bunion procedures performed annually, there is a real need to get these patients back to work and their responsibilities. With 80% of these procedures performed on women, it is even more challenging for moms. This could mean no family vacations and no sick time to take care of the family. Many moms do not have the luxury of time off to recover.
The miniBunion™ Minimally Invasive System offers patients the opportunity to have their bunions corrected while still taking care of their family and without losing their vacations.
“I want to provide patients with the best quality of life. It drives me to constantly look for innovation in foot surgery like the miniBunion™ that can deliver better results for my patients,” said Dr. Joshi.
CrossRoads® Extremity Systems
Headquartered in Memphis, TN, CrossRoads was founded in 2014. The Company’s mission is to develop and commercialize innovative technologies in the orthopedic extremity sector that improve the operating room experience and patient outcomes through simplicity and accuracy for the surgeon, and sustainability and cost reduction for healthcare institutions. CrossRoads’ Active Stabilization® technology is the only technology on
the market today to simultaneously offer enhanced stability with continuous compression, optimizing conditions for bone healing in fusion procedures. The Company leverages this technology in a broad range of procedure-specific, sterile-packed implants and instrumentation systems cleared for lower extremity indications. The Company’s EcoSMART® Instrument Service provides customers with gamma sterilized, reusable instruments for every surgical case and post-surgery recovery and processing of those instruments. EcoSMART® reduces the inefficiencies of traditional non-sterile instrument trays and eliminates the waste associated with typical disposable instruments.
Appointments for minimally invasive bunion procedures with Dr. Joshi can be made by calling 701-444-8730.