The North Dakota Navigator project provides Federally-facilitated Marketplace Navigators to play a vital role in helping consumers enroll in health coverage through the Healthcare Insurance Marketplace, Medicaid, or Children’s Health Insurance Plans (CHIP).
Assistance and education are offered to any North Dakota resident who needs health coverage through the Marketplace or ND Medicaid completely free of charge and without bias. Navigators can meet with consumers in person, over the telephone, or virtually. Translation service is available. These services allow health coverage to be more equitable and accessible to all North Dakotans. Navigators complete comprehensive federal Navigator training and criminal background checks prior to assisting consumers.
Since their creation in 2014, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces and premium tax credits have played a critical role in providing affordable, quality health insurance for people who don’t get health insurance through their jobs. As the ACA’s major coverage expansions took effect, the share of North Dakotans without health insurance fell by 33%.
ACA coverage plays a critical role in providing affordable health coverage to 6000 small business owners and self-employed adults in North Dakota. This population makes up 32% of ACA marketplace enrollment among working-age North Dakotans.
If you would like information about how these plans can help you get health insurance coverage, call 1-800-232-1737 and talk to one of our Navigators. You can also visit our website (www.ndcpd/ndnavigator) or Facebook page (ND Navigators) for information and program updates.