The North Dakota Navigator project provides Federally-facilitated Marketplace Navigators to play a vital role in helping consumers enroll in health coverage through the Healthcare Insurance Marketplace, Medicaid, or Children’s Health Insurance Plans (CHIP).

Assistance and education are offered to any North Dakota resident who needs health coverage through the Marketplace or ND Medicaid completely free of charge and without bias. Navigators can meet with consumers in person, over the telephone, or virtually. Translation service is available. These services allow health coverage to be more equitable and accessible to all North Dakotans. Navigators complete comprehensive federal Navigator training and criminal background checks prior to assisting consumers.



