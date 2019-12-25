A recent appeals court ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate isn’t likely to have a big impact on small healthcare facilities in the Oil Patch, even if it means that the ACA is ultimately dismantled.
McKenzie County Healthcare System CEO Dan Kelly said the reasons for that are twofold.
“First, there is no immediate change that will occur as a result of this ruling, and it is highly probable it will end up being reviewed by the Supreme Court,” he said. “Second while the Affordable Care Act has resulted in a minor increase in the number of persons eligible for subsidized insurance coverage through the exchange, that number is relatively small in states such as North Dakota.”
North Dakota has about 21,000 people enrolled in marketplace coverage, according to the North Dakota Insurance Department, or about 9 percent of the population.
A majority of North Dakotans, 58 percent, have an employer-sponsored plan, according to state statistics, while 26 percent get benefits through Medicare or Medicaid.
Some 8 percent have no plan at all, according to state statistics — but with a transient population, that figure is difficult to track.
The transient population has been particularly challenging for small healthcare facilities in the Oil Patch, Kelly said. Facilities like McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Inc. are experiencing an increase in bad debts as a result.
“Many of those coming to the area do not have insurance coverage and thus the care provided ends up not being paid for,” he said. “While the healthcare entity expended staff time and supplies to provide the care, the bill is written off to bad debt.”
Kelly said McKenzie County Healthcare faces up to $3 million in uncompensated care, most of which will likely have to be written off.
“In the long run this is not sustainable,” he said.
For that reason, Kelly is an advocate for some form of universal coverage, although not necessarily the Affordable Care Act.
“This coverage could be secured through means other than a government program,” he said. “Having all persons insured would benefit all health care providers.”
Nationwide, the Affordable Care Act has brought insurance to millions of people who were previously uninsured or had pre-existing conditions.
The provision protecting those with pre-existing conditions has been among the more popular aspect of the ACA. It is also the provision most in peril if decision to strike the individual mandate stands.
An estimated 53.8 million Americans are getting health insurance thanks to that provision, while another 18.2 million were formerly uninsured.