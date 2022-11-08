Trinity diabetes office

Andrea Anhorn, CDCE with a patient in the office

 Trinity Health

Over the past 50 years, medical advances have led to a more sophisticated understanding of the causes of Type 2 diabetes and to an abundance of new tools for managing it. But better treatments alone are not the total answer to successful diabetes management.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37 million people of all ages in the United States have diabetes, or 11.3% of the population. In the last 20 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled as the American population has aged and become more overweight or obese. Among those 65 years or older, the percentage of adults with diabetes increased to 29.2%.



Tags

Load comments