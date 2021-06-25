More Information

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is continuing to offer a free walk-in clinic for those wishing to get a coronavirus vaccine. They have all three kinds that have been authorized to date, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot.

North Dakota also offers an online vaccine locator, to find the closest vaccine clinic to you. It is at health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator, or call 866-207-2880.

More information about coronavirus is available on the Health Department’s web page, www.healthnd.gov/coronavirus.