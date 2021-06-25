The fastest and fittest variant of COVID-19, which has devastated India and, in the words of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, put Europe on “thin ice,” has been detected in North Dakota.
The North Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday that it has confirmed the presence of the delta variant of COVID-19 in an adult who was not hospitalized. The department did not release information about where the case originated.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control as concerning due to its greater transmissibility, and greater risk of hospitalization, particularly for those who are either unvaccinated, or have had only one dose of vaccine.
The delta variant has been causing large COVID-19 spikes among unvaccinated people around the globe, and has been found in more than 80 countries, according to a wide variety of media reports. The Centers for Disease Control and other health experts have said the variant appears to be on a fast track to becoming the dominant coronavirus strain. That’s a particular concern for North Dakota, because there is a high level of vaccine resistance — among the highest in the nation.
People who are hesitant about getting a COVID-19 shot have cited concerns about the safety of the new vaccines, which are being administered under an emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration. That authorization does require companies to collect safety data prior to receiving authorization, and it also requires them to continue collecting that data.
The continued collection of safety data has recently shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely implicated in 1,200 cases of mild myocarditis or pericarditis, mostly in males who are under 30. That rate is about 12 cases per 1 million doses.
Myocarditis is inflammation of heart muscle, while pericarditis is inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart. Symptoms include chest pain and or shortness of breath, developing within a week of getting the shot.
CDC and Department of Health and Human Services officials have met to discuss the findings, and concluded the benefits of the COVID vaccine still outweigh those risks.
Only a small number of people experience the condition after vaccination, a statement from HHS said, and most of them recover on their own, or with minimal treatment.
“In addition, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you get COVID-19, and the risks to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be more severe,” HHS said in an online media statement.
Vaccines will carry warning labels about the potential side effects, and providers are being advised of the risks as well, so they can advise recipients what symptoms to watch for.
North Dakota health officials are concerned the Delta variant could cause a new spike of coronavirus cases and deaths. Early evidence from laboratory settings is showing that previous infection with COVID-19 may not protect against this variant, North Dakota Department of Health disease control and forensic pathology section chief Kirby Kruger said in a media release.
“This variant is more easily transmitted from person to person and early data is indicating that this variant can cause serious disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated,” he added.
Early data is showing that the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are 88 percent effective against symptomatic infection by the delta variant, and are highly effective in protecting against severe disease and hospitalization.
“We are encouraging all North Dakotans who are eligible to receive the vaccine to choose to get vaccinated,” said Molly Howell, immunization director for the NDDoH. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool we have to slow the emergence of this variant and all other variants of this virus. Data collected through the end of May indicates that unvaccinated North Dakotans are five times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated. North Dakotans are encouraged to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with a trusted health care provider.”
North Dakota was among states that early on participated in genetic sequencing of the COVID-19 virus, and has detected 1,078 variants of coronavirus in the state. Ninety-seven variants were identified among those hospitalized, and 10 among those who died.
North Dakota lists 1,253 people who died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year in March. Those numbers are based on official death records. Thirty-one of those records were people who were presumed positive, but the person had already died, and there was thus no test result.
The state also lists 264 deaths where COVID-19 was present, but not the primary cause, and 1,527 people who tested positive for COVID and died from any cause while infected. There are 10 death records pending.
Williams County, meanwhile, has had 5,023 cases of coronavirus with 40 deaths. It has 12 active cases right now.