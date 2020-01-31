A recent norovirus outbreak in Dawson County led some on Facebook to circulate articles suggesting that Coronavirus had been identified in Montana.
So far, however, state officials in both North Dakota and Montana say they have not seen any cases of Coronavirus in their states.
Coronavirus originated in the Wuhan Province of China and has so far sickened more than 9,000 people globally and killed 213, though there are so far only six confirmed cases in four states in the United States.
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the common cold. They include fever, cough, a stuffy nose and/or difficulty breathing. Anyone with those symptoms who has traveled to China or been in contact with someone traveling to China within the last 14 days or so should discuss their symptoms with a health care provider.
Meanwhile, the norovirus outbreak in Dawson County is typical for this time of year Dawson County Health Department Director Timber Dempewolf told the Williston and Sidney Herald.
“It started in our long-term care facilities,” she said. “We also monitor school absences and noticed those starting to rise due to norovirus and other illnesses.”
At this time, no particular cause has been identified for the norovirus outbreak in Dawson County.
“It’s not unusual at this time of year for norovirus to be circulating,” Dempewolf said. “We’ve had more than 100 cases within our long-term care facilities. That is staff and residents.”
Norovirus is highly infectious and can cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. It can strike year-round, but tends to be more common in winter.
Annually, it causes up to 1.9 million outpatient visits, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control, and puts up to 71,000 in the hospital. About 800 die annually from the disease.
Norovirus is often called stomach flu, but is not actually related to influenza at all. Flu infects the respiratory system, causing fever, chills, aches and pains, while norovirus infects the gastrointestinal system.
Getting norovirus will not make getting the flu any less likely. Those who have had the stomach flu can thus still benefit from getting a flu vaccination.
Norovirus is often thought of as related to food poisoning, since some strains can be transmitted through contaminated food such as raw or undercooked oysters and raw fruits and vegetables.
However, outbreaks aren’t always the result of food contamination. You can also catch the virus from other people simply shaking hands, or touching an object or surface infected with the virus and then touching your nose, mouth, or eyes.
Norovirus is hardy and can survive on countertops for days. It is also fairly resistant to heat.
People who have norovirus are contagious before they have any symptoms and know they are sick. This allows the disease to spread very quickly, particularly in close quarters like schools and nursing homes.
Those with norovirus can shed virus for up to eight weeks, though the virus is less and less infectious over time. In most cases, people recover in 1 to 3 days, and can return to work 48 hours after becoming symptom free, though food-service workers are generally encouraged to wait 72 hours.
“We are asking people who are sick to stay home for 48 hours after their last symptoms and to practice good hand hygiene,” Dempewolf said.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are inadequate to prevent norovirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They recommend washing hands with soap and water. Cleaning surfaces with bleach is also recommended, Dempewolf said.
Flu is also on the rise in Dawson County. There were nine cases last week, Dempewolf said, but the peak of the season is generally not until sometime in February.