Grand Forks, N.D. – The 37th Annual Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health, taking place June 8-10, will be held in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Registration is now open with reduced fees. The Conference includes four keynote addresses, 18 sessions, four intensive sessions, and a legislative policy panel. Continuing education credits will be available.
The Dakota Conference provides an opportunity for hundreds of healthcare professionals, educators, and students to share strategies for building and sustaining healthy communities in North Dakota. It includes two and one half days of pre and post conference meetings, keynote speakers, breakout sessions, poster presentations, and an awards banquet.
For more information about the Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health, to see the schedule, or to register, visit www.ruralhealth.und.edu/dakota-conference. The Rural and Public Health Awards Banquet will be held June 9, at 6:00 pm Central.
Keynotes include:
Historical Trauma in Health and Healthcare, presented by Don Warne, MD, MPH, associate dean, director, Indians into Medicine; professor, Family and Community Medicine; director, Public Health Program, at the University of North Dakota (UND) School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Transformational Times for Public Health: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Reality of Change, presented by Mike Fraser, CEO, Association of State and Territorial Health, Arlington, Virginia
Ignite Passion: Attaching Employee Burnout and Stress in the Post-Pandemic World, presented by Kostas Voutsas, MBA, MS, HR/OD, professor of human resources, speaker, corporate trainer, Department of Management and Entrepreneurship, W.P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona
A Commonsense Approach to Emotional Trauma and Why We ask “Why?”, presented by Judy Salisbury, president and founder, Logos Presentations, Woodland, Washington
The Dakota Conference would like to thank Diamond Level exhibitors: Altru Health System and Sanford Health Network, and Platinum Level exhibitor: UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Gold Level exhibitors include: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota; Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas; Converdia Health Staffing, Eide Bailly LLP; Essentia Health; HSIsolutions; North Dakota Area Health Education Center; North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division; North Central State Regional Council of Carpenters; Rural Psychiatry Associates; PDMI; Prairie St. John’s; Sanford Health Physician Recruitment; United States Air Force Health Professions; UnitedHealthcare, and the UND Public Health Program.
The Dakota Conference is coordinated and facilitated by the Center for Rural Health (CRH) at the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences. The planning committee is a partnership between Altru Health System, CRH, North Dakota Public Health Association, North Dakota Rural Health Association, and the UND College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines.