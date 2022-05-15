North Dakota’s Homeless Continuum of Care (CoC) is accepting Request for Proposals for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP).
“Understanding the depth of youth homelessness is challenging in a rural state,” said Dave Flohr, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) executive director. "Through the YHDP, we are committed to ending youth homelessness in North Dakota.”
The ND CoC received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support selected communities in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness.
The population to be served by the program is youth experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness, including unaccompanied and pregnant or parenting youth, where no member of the household is older than 24 years.
Eligible applications include nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, instrumentalities of local governments, and public housing agencies. To learn more about the YHDP, visit ndcontinuumofcare.org. The application deadline is June 8, 2022.
NDHFA is the Collaborative Applicant for the state’s CoC, a communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program provides funding to support efforts to end homelessness, promotes access to and for effective utilization of programs, and optimizes the self-sufficiency of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
NDHFA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees the agency.