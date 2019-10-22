After saying that the state of health care in Williston is "unacceptable," Commission President Howard Klug has secured approval from the City Commission to hire a consultant to provide a regional health care assessment for the city.
"I believe that the city of Williston is underserved in our current situation with our hospital,” Klug said at the Tuesday, Sept. 24 City Commission meeting. “And with that, I think it’s time that we listen to the citizens that live in the city of Williston that are being under-served."
At the Tuesday, Oct. 22 commission meeting, Klug introduced Maggie Anderson, a consultant with Cardon Global who served as the state's Medicaid Director for more than a decade, as well working within the North Dakota Department of Human Services.
Anderson addressed the commission, stating that the goal of the assessment is to inform the city leadership and community of the city's health care needs so a plan can be formulated to address those needs. The assessment, she said, would focus on health care needs of the community as a whole, and not based on any particular health care provider.
This is not an assessment about employees or staff of any particular health care provider," Anderson told the commission. "What it is about is assessing the health care needs and addressing any gaps that there might be in the health care delivery system."
As part of the assessment, Anderson continued, there would be focus groups involving members of the community, and those results would then be used to create an online survey, which she said would help to create a broader input base for feedback.
"There will be between three and four focus groups, each of them will have between 10 and 12 invited individuals to come to the focus groups," Anderson explained. "What I want to illicit from the focus groups is to help people provide the input on what they see is the current state, what they see as their expectations of their health care system, how they envision the future to be and what they would like for the city and the community to focus on for improvements to that healthcare system."
Anderson said that feedback from the focus groups and online surveys will be used to compile a report that will help provide a "road map" for the city's leadership and community to identify the best ways to move forward. In terms of a timeline, Anderson said times must be set for the focus groups, and she would be working with City Administrator David Tuan to do so. In response to a question from Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk, Anderson stated that anyone interested in participating in the focus groups should contact Tuan.