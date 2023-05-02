Paramedic Brian Minton of Williston Fire Department WFD

Paramedics around the country are no longer being used only in emergency situations. Community paramedicine allows paramedics to use their skills outside of emergency settings. The goal is to help patients access care, maintain or improve their health, and reduce their dependence on costly ambulance rides and ER visits.

 Analicia Haynes | Williston Herald

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sandra Lane said she has been to the emergency room about eight times this year. The 62-year-old has had multiple falls, has struggled with balance and tremors, and has experienced severe swelling in her legs.

A paramedic recently arrived at her doorstep again, but this time it was not for an emergency. Jason Frye was there for a home visit as part of a new community paramedicine program.



