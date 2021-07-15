CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit are collaborating to help determine the health needs of the community.
Every three years CHI St Alexius and the UMDHU work together on an assessment of the areas needs. Called a Community Health Assessment or a Community Health Needs Assessment, CHI said the process is essentially a community-wide effort, and in addition to the guidance and background research provided by UND School of Medicine’s Center for Rural Health, the organizations need input from members of the community.
Research, interviews, focus groups, and public surveys provide the data needed to accurately assess the community’s present state and help CHI St. Alexius and UMDHU plan to meet unmet and future needs.
Public responses will accent and highlight the good things (assets) the community provides to keep individuals healthy as well as reveal those areas that need more attention and resources. The survey responses also help the organizations determine the strength of the asset or depth of the need. Responses to the survey are completely confidential.
To take the Community Health Assessment, visit TinyURL.com/willistonarea21