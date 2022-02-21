By the end of this decade, all members of the baby-boom generation will be at least age 65. Remaining in their homes as they age is a priority for many. Unfortunately, most homes lack key design elements to address mobility limitations commonly experienced by older adults. Often on fixed incomes and with a pressing need, older home owners may face expensive, lengthy and complicated home modifications.
“Older adults and people with disabilities often require home modification, but design elements like wide halls and doors can benefit everyone,” says Jane Strommen, North Dakota State University Extension gerontology specialist.
The Voices for Home Modifications Coalition was formed to increase knowledge and awareness about the role home design plays in quality of life. With more than 20 members from across the Dakotas, the coalition has representation from architects, interior designers, emergency services, long-term services and support, certified aging-in-place specialists and other stakeholders interested in home modifications.
“It is important that design solutions, whether in new construction or through home modification, allow mature adults and individuals with physical challenges the ability to live and age with increased comfort as well as a strong sense of place,” says Susan Ray-Degges, NDSU interior design professor.
A Home Modification Toolkit is being developed to advance the effort and encourage home builders and homeowners to consider and invest in accessible home design and modification practices. Elements of the toolkit include a list of reputable companies, resources for covering home modification costs and testimonials from individuals who have modified their home.
“It’s important to tell the real stories of home modifications,” said Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist. “Many older adults are living in unmodified homes. Their goal of aging in place may be out of reach because they have not invested in home modifications. This coalition is taking first steps toward a future where every home is accessible to every person.”
The coalition is seeking individuals willing to share the story of how home modification or design impacted their ability to remain in their home, as well as organizations interested in joining the coalition efforts.
If you have questions or would like to become involved in the Voices for Home Modification Coalition, please contact Strommen at 701-231-5948 or jane.strommen@ndsu.edu.