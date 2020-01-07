The City is seeking input from the public regarding health care in the area, and is encouraging residents to participate in an online survey.
The Community Health Care Needs Assessment survey is the final phase of the assessment the city began in September 2019, after Mayor Howard Klug called the state of health care in Williston “unacceptable.” Klug vowed to work to make the situation better, stating that the city would bring in a consultant to assist with the assessment.
“Today I’m here to make it public that I believe that the city of Williston is under-served in our current situation with our hospital,” Klug said at the Sept. 24, 2019 City Commission meeting. “And with that, I think it’s time that we listen to the citizens that live in the city of Williston that are being under-served.”
On Oct. 22, Klug introduced Maggie Anderson, a consultant with Cardon Global who had served as the state’s Medicaid Director for more than a decade, as well working within the North Dakota Department of Human Services. Anderson told the commission she would be conducting the survey as a means to inform the city leadership and the community of the city’s health care needs and to formulate a plan to address them. The online survey was launched on Jan. 3, and will remain open until Jan. 17 on the city’s website.
City Administrator David Tuan said the city is already very impressed with the interest the survey has received, and that within the first few hours of the survey going live that nearly 500 entries had already been completed.
“The public online survey is the second phase of the City’s Health Care Needs Assessment that began last fall,” Tuan told the Williston Herald. “We hope to see input from area residents and any surrounding visitors who have utilized health care services in Williston and wish to share feedback from their experiences. The resulting data from this public survey will be added to the responses received during the first phase of the assessment — which included in-person meetings with stakeholders — and a final report with findings will be generated for public review.”
To participate in the online survey, visit cityofwilliston.com/health_survey. All survey responses are anonymous.