Choosing palliative care options

Modern medicine works marvels, though some conditions remain a mystery. When afflicted with a condition that has no cure, individuals suffering illnesses or other ailments may need to look for ways to feel better. This is the basis behind palliative care.
The Mayo Clinic says palliative care is specialized medical care that focuses on providing relief from pain and other symptoms of serious illnesses. Palliative care is not exclusively end-of-life care, but it can be. In fact, hospice care is a form of palliative care for terminally ill people. The American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation offers that palliative care may include emotional, spiritual and physical support. In addition to pain management, palliative care may help relieve symptoms such as shortness of breath, anxiety, fatigue, nausea, and depression.
According to The World Health Organization, palliative care improves the quality of life of patients, their caregivers and their extended families. However, only 14 percent of the estimated 40 million people across the globe who need palliative care currently receive it. Those with access to care can use these guidelines when selecting palliative care services.
Start with your primary care physician to acquire the best care possible. He or she can put you on a path to building a palliative care team.
Have a list of questions at the ready. These can include asking about the criteria for palliative services. What treatments will you have to discontinue and what can be continued? What to do if diagnosis/prognosis changes? Which professionals will be on the palliative care team?
Decide where care will take place. Some palliative services, such as end-of-life hospice care, may take place in a hospice center or in a special wing of a hospital. Other palliative services occur at home. Specify where you want to be cared for so that you can choose the right program.
Determine if you can get assistance with advance directives. Some palliative care teams will work with volunteers in the legal and accounting fields to provide peace of mind. Chronic, life-threatening or serious illnesses may require individuals to document their plans while they’re still of sound mind. They also can spell out desires and goals for treatment, in addition to establishing a health care proxy when the future may make decisions challenging.
Interview and get to know potential palliative care providers. Assess more than an individual’s credentials. Choose people who are compassionate and exhibit genuine concern for your well-being.
Palliative care is an important component of feeling well for as long as possible. It takes research and knowing what you want from care to find the best options.