Choice Recovery in Williston is commemorating 30 years of National Recovery Month with an event to help shine a light on what recovery resources are available in the area.
The Heal at the Keel is Saturday, Sept. 7 at Spring Lake Park in Williston, featuring a 5k run and 1-mile walk to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse disorders and as a way to let those suffering know that there are resources available to them.
Lacey Glueckert, licensed addiction counselor with Choice Recovery Center, said the event is focused on getting people together and showing them that no matter what part of recovery they may be in, there are resources available and people to help when needed. The is the fourth annual event for Choice Recovery, and Glueckert says each year they have tried to do something different for the public.
"This is the fourth year and every year it's gotten a little bit bigger," Glueckert told the Williston Herald. "I think people maybe stay away from it because they're not in recovery themselves or they think it's just for those that are (in recovery), but the whole idea is just to get people together in the community to acknowledge the positive resources that we do have."
The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30, with registration taking place at 9:30 a.m. and the run and walk beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Yoga in the Park beginning at 11:15 a.m. At noon there will be a free community barbecue lunch, as well as giveaways and drawings throughout the day. Glueckert says several organizations will have information booths present to provide resources and guidance to those who need it.
Albertsons provided meat for the barbecue and several local sponsors stepped forward to donate funds and goods for the silent auction, and Glueckert said she has been thrilled with how many organizations are willing to offer their continued support.
"It's been more and more over the four years," she explained. "This year has definitely been the most help we've gotten. I've gotten messages on Facebook from people who have wanted to donate just because they want to support something positive. So it's been a pretty awesome experience."
For more information on the Heal at the Keel, or to find resources for those in recovery, email lacey.choicerecovery@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/choicerecoverycounseling.