A special delivery brought smiles to children and families at CHI St. Alexius Health thanks to Chloe’s Heart, Inc. Toys, games, gift cards and other items were donated to patients and their families as a way to surprise them this holiday season.
“It’s such an unexpected delight for our patients and families to be remembered in this way,” ICU and Medical/Surgical manager Tiffany Graves said. “We are very grateful that Chloe’s Heart has selected our hospital for their donations again this year.”
The nonprofit organization was started by Chloe Lesmeister to fulfill her dream of helping kids after she went through her own medical journey. As a newborn, Lesmeister was life-flighted from Bismarck to Minneapolis due to a severe pulmonary and cardiac disfiguration. By age seven, Lesmeister had endured several surgeries and was diagnosed with mild brain damage that affected her ability to follow directions with multiple steps.
Since Lesmeister knew first hand how sad and scary being in the hospital can be for a kid, she decided to try and do something to help kids going through that.
Her mother, Julie, remembered her saying “I want to give every kid in the hospital a gift; I have $60.” From there, the mother-daughter duo held bake sales and fundraisers and ended up with $1,700 to buy gifts to donate to children at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Idaho.
Chloe, now 14 years old, gifted patients at several hospitals in Idaho, Missouri and North Dakota.
“The joy on the faces of the children and their parents when they receive these gifts is so heartwarming,” Interim President and Vice President of Patient Care Services Lorrie Antos said. “It’s truly the spirit of the season.”
More information about the organization and ways to help can be found at ChloesHeart.org