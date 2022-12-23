A special delivery brought smiles to children and families at CHI St. Alexius Health thanks to Chloe’s Heart, Inc. Toys, games, gift cards and other items were donated to patients and their families as a way to surprise them this holiday season.

“It’s such an unexpected delight for our patients and families to be remembered in this way,” ICU and Medical/Surgical manager Tiffany Graves said. “We are very grateful that Chloe’s Heart has selected our hospital for their donations again this year.”



