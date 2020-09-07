Childhood obesity risk factors

Parents want their children to be as healthy as possible, but many youngsters are at serious risk for poor health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 13.7 million children and adolescents in the United States are obese, which poses a considerable threat to their long-term health.
Childhood obesity may be seen as something children will grow out of as they age and lose their baby fat. However, the CDC warns that children who are obese are more likely to develop a host of serious issues, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, sleep apnea, and fatty liver disease. In addition, studies have shown that childhood obesity also has been linked to low self-esteem and psychological problems such as anxiety and depression.
Thankfully, childhood obesity is preventable, especially when parents learn to recognize its risk factors.
Diet
Poor diet is perhaps the most notable contributor to childhood obesity. High-calorie foods can cause children to gain weight, and the CDC notes that fast food and baked goods tend to be high in calories. In addition, the CDC advises against giving children sugary drinks, including fruit juices, which studies have increasingly indicated may be linked to obesity in some people.
Physical activity
A lack of physical activity is a significant risk factor for childhood obesity. Children who do not exercise are at risk of weight gain because they do not burn as many calories as children who exercise. Parents should encourage their children to exercise each day and discourage their children from engaging in sedentary activities, like watching television or playing video games, for too long.
Family
The CDC notes that children who come from families of overweight people may be more likely to gain weight. That’s especially true in households where high-calorie foods are always available and physical activity is not prioritized.
Psychological factors
Children who must confront personal, parental and family stress may be at an elevated risk of obesity than children who are shielded from such stress. That’s because some children cope with stress by overeating. Parents also should avoid coping in that way, as such tendencies may be passed on to their children.
Childhood obesity poses a significant threat to youngsters. That threat can be overcome when parents recognize the risk factors for childhood obesity and encourage their children to eat right and exercise every day.