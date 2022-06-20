The CHI St. Alexius Health of Williston Foundation announced their annual golf classic fundraising event to raise money to complete their MedSurg Refresh project, something that has been years in the making.
“COVID put a pause on fundraising,” Dubi Cummings, Foundation Director, said.
The goal of the MedSurg Refresh project is to create a more healing environment for patients. The plan includes replacing the flooring, paint, and cabinetry in the unit.
“It’s important for our patients and a morale booster for our employees,” said Cummings. She said that they have seen the positive impact refreshing hospital units have had when they’ve done the same to other areas in the past.
All funds for this project are from the Foundation, the fundraising branch of the hospital. Cummings said that a large portion of the funds is already there, and hopes the golf tournament will fill the gap to get the project completely funded.
The Annual Golf Classic will take place at the Links of North Dakota on July 22, and consist of four member teams, an 18-hole scramble, and a shotgun start. Team prizes will be awarded for teams placing first, second, third, eighteenth, and last and vary from items from local businesses, as well as bigger prizes like kayaks and Yeti items.
This year there are a couple new things than previous years’ golf events. There will be creative pay to play games at selected holes with the funds raised from these games benefiting mental health programs and resources at Eckert Youth Homes, Youth for Christ, and Williston’s District 7 schools.
This idea came after the Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by CHI St. Alexius Health identified mental health resources as a major need in the area.
Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Registration per team is $750 and is tax deductible. The team registration fee includes green fees and lunch. Players must be at least 21 years old.
The corporate sponsor for this event is American State Bank and Trust. Master Club sponsors include Cyndy Aafedt, Kasmer & Aafedt Oil Inc., Links of North Dakota, and Triangle Electric.