CHI St. Alexius Health Williston recently announced the arrival of two new providers for its Walk-In Clinic, Shanda Harstad, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, SANE and Cassie Rothe, FNP-C.
Rothe is a graduate from the University of North Dakota and her professional interests include preventative care, public health, women’s health and mental health. Rothe has been in the Williston community for over three years, originally from the Reynold area which is near Grand Forks. Rothe said that she moved to the area to be near her husband who works in the Bakken oilfield.
“I am loving both the community and CHI,” Rothe said. “Williston is a wonderful place to call home.”
Rothe said that she enjoys working at the clinic mostly because of the multitude of services she is able to provide for patients. Helping people of all ages and with several kinds of diseases and disorders keeps the job fast-paced.
“I love the variety of people we take care of, and it is so fun to go from splinting an arm, to placing sutures in a hand, to ensuring sick children and elderly are getting the appropriate care and treatment. I am never bored and get to meet so many new people every day,” Rothe said.
Harstad is also a graduate from the University of North Dakota and is no stranger to CHI. Previously, Harstad was an RN in the obstetrics unit for five years. She was also an RN/Partner Educator at the NDSU Extension Center for two years. Harstad also currently sits as a vice-chair on the Williams County Park Board and works as an on-call sexual assault examiner.
Harstad shares Rothe’s thoughts about the ever-changing work environment at the Walk-In Clinic.
“I enjoy being able to provide urgent care. I like not knowing what will walk in the door or how the day will go,” Harstad said.
Harstad said that she looks forward to continuing to provide care and serve the community in her new role and that service to others is something she’s always been passionate about.
The Walk-In Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and closes for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.