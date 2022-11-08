CHI St. Alexius Health Williston recently announced the arrival of two new providers for its Walk-In Clinic, Shanda Harstad, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, SANE and Cassie Rothe, FNP-C.

Rothe

Rothe is a graduate from the University of North Dakota and her professional interests include preventative care, public health, women’s health and mental health. Rothe has been in the Williston community for over three years, originally from the Reynold area which is near Grand Forks. Rothe said that she moved to the area to be near her husband who works in the Bakken oilfield.

Harstad


