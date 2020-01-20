Williams County has had 62 percent more cases of the flu since December, according to state statistics for the week ending in Jan. 11. That brings its total count for the 2020 flu season to 269 cases.
A majority of these cases, 227, are influenza B, and the severity of complications from that strain of the virus is prompting new restrictions at CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston.
The hospital had already restricted those under 18 from visiting the OB unit starting Jan. 9, due to the large number of influenza B cases and the vulnerability of newborns to those strains of flu. The restrictions are now being extended to all units as of Monday, Jan. 20:
• Children under the age of 18 are restricted from visiting patients;
• Visitation is being limited to immediate family only;
• Immediate family who have not received the influenza vaccine will be required to wear a mask.
These new restrictions will remain in place until the threat of influenza has passed or returned to normal seasonal levels, an official press release from CHI Alexius said.
How the flu season is shaping up thus far
Flu cases in Williams County jumped dramatically during the month of December, tripling to 166. The latest rise in flu cases shows the season is still well under way and hasn’t yet hit its peak.
North Dakota’s typical flu seasons falls anywhere between October and May, but usually peaks sometime between January and March.
Vaccinations are still being recommended, both by CHI St. Alexius Health, the North Dakota Department of Health, and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
Juliet Artman is Prevention Team Manager for UMDHU.
While many people believe catching the flu isn’t a big deal, she told the Williston Herald that even healthy people can become severely ill, and even die from the flu.
“People just don’t believe it can happen to themselves or a family member,” she said.
Upper Missouri District Health Center still has some vaccine on hand to do vaccinations, as do many other health providers.
While it does take about two weeks for the benefits of the shot to fully develop, the benefits do begin to accrue immediately. The shot can help shorten recovery times even if you catch the flu before the shot’s benefits have had time to fully develop.
In addition to getting vaccinated, other tips for avoiding the flu include:
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick. If you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick.
• Stay home if you are sick to help prevent spreading the illness to colleagues at work, school or other locations.
• Cover your mouth and nose if coughing or sneezing. Droplets dispersed in the air when sneezing or coughing contain virus and are contagious.
• Wash hands frequently, preferably using soap and water. Alcohol will not kill viruses. Soap and water works by lowering friction, which helps wash all the germs away.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. These are areas are particularly vulnerable when it comes to spreading the flu.
• Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, and manage your stress levels. Drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods, to ensure your immune system is functioning at its highest and best level.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, particularly if you know someone is ill. This includes light switches, door knobs and so on.