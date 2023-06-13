New Hope Church 1

New Hope Church in Williston is hosting a Domestic Abuse summit June 15-16.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

CHI St. Alexius Health of Williston and Behind Closed Doors Ministries are sponsoring domestic abuse events this week.

On June 14, Williston community leaders are invited to attend a "Domestic Abuse Community Planning & Consultation Day" at New Hope Church, 26th St., off U.S. Interstate 2. Featured speakers include Mark Wynn, Kelsey McKay and Scott Hampton, who will participate in a round table discussion and community planning strategy session.



