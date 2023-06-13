CHI St. Alexius Health of Williston and Behind Closed Doors Ministries are sponsoring domestic abuse events this week.
On June 14, Williston community leaders are invited to attend a "Domestic Abuse Community Planning & Consultation Day" at New Hope Church, 26th St., off U.S. Interstate 2. Featured speakers include Mark Wynn, Kelsey McKay and Scott Hampton, who will participate in a round table discussion and community planning strategy session.
Wynn, a retired Lt. Detective with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, said he's quite familiar with Williston. Wynn said he looks forward to educating local civic leaders and the public about holding domestic-abuse perpetrators accountable for their actions.
"I was here several years ago to do training with the police," Wynn said. "The churches, the courts and the schools all have to work together — that's what we call Community Coordinated Response [CCR]."
Molly Gann, director of Behind Closed Doors Ministry, also spoke of CCR. Citing the importance of the domestic abuse workshop at New Hope Church on Wednesday, Gann referred to it as a leadership consulting day.
"That's basically for our leaders that are coming together [to] look at domestic abuse for a Coordinated Community Response — come together to combat domestic violence as a community," Gann said, noting everyone is welcome to attend the free event on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"The leadership conference is actually being run by Mark Wynn, Kelsey McKay and Scott Hampton," she said. "They're coming in a day early for it."
Gann referred to Wednesday's event as interactive. Participants will have opportunities to ask the experts questions, listen to their responses and ask follow-up questions if necessary.
Hampton, a domestic violence expert witness with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, specializes in family therapy and domestic violence.
"The first time I intervened with an abuser was many decades ago before I even had an office," Hampton recalled, alluding to his childhood. "I was doing home-based work with a married couple and right before my eyes the husband began to physically attack his wife. I stepped in between the two of them, the result of which ... I ended up at the bottom of the staircase."
Hampton continued: "That should come as no surprise, because not many 4-year-olds are able to persuade their abusive fathers to stop being violent. My mother returned the favor two weeks later when she walked into the bathroom right when my father was trying to drown me. At that point, I decided to hold off on my career as a batterer intervention provider until I was older, taller, and had sufficient education."
About 30 years later, Hampton became a trained expert in domestic abuse. Since then, he has worked with thousands of perpetrators, victims and children affected by domestic violence.
"So that the next 4-year-old and his mother can go home for safety and comfort rather than flee that home just to be safe," he said. "I'll stop doing this work, when I find something more important to do. That won't happen."
Wynn, who will also speak on Thursday and Friday at the 2023 CHI Statewide Domestic Abuse Summit at New Hope Church in Williston, said domestic abuse has serious ramifications that can lead to a victim's death.
"We now know that it's not just about domestic violence," Wynn said. "You also see sexual assault, you see stalking, you see child and elder abuse. These crimes are concurring.
"It takes a whole community to hold the offender accountable and to protect the victim," the retired police officer continued. "This [summit] says something about Williston that they're willing to bring subject-matter experts from all over the country — people in law enforcement, criminal justice and mental health — to discuss what the future looks like for the whole community."
Wednesday's interactive session, which will be live streamed via Resi, is designed to teach health-care practitioners, mental-health service providers and law-enforcement personnel "how to better deal with these crimes," said Wynn, who also offers consulting services on domestic abuse prevention to the U.S. Department of Justice.
"The bottom line is, all of this effort is to prevent domestic violence, which is where a lot of our homicides come from," Wynn continued. "Our goal is to keep people alive. This is about preventing domestic murder."
Pastor Dan Boeck of Peace Ministries is also scheduled to speak June 15–16 during the Domestic Abuse Summit at Williston's New Hope Church.
Gann said Boeck's experience with faith-based ministries is well-suited for a town in which Lutherans, Catholics and people of other various faiths have a stake in domestic abuse issues. She said studies show many domestic abuse victims and perpetrators are church attendees.
"He's coming in to specifically speak to our faith-based community," Gann said of Boeck. "Our highest perpetrator rate is actually coming out of the faith-based community. Research shows that some of the highest rates of men who perpetrate abuse are those who attend, or sporadically attend church."
For information, contact Molly Gann at 970-250-5566; mollybcdm@gmail.com